Clemson Extends Brad Brownell After Indiana Coaching Search Speculation
In 15 years with Clemson, coach Brad Brownell has quietly become a university institution—and it appears he isn't done yet.
The Tigers are extending Brownell through the 2031 season, according to a Wednesday morning report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. The reported deal comes a little over 24 hours before Clemson plays McNeese State in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament.
Brownell, 56, had been noted as a possible candidate for the Indiana job—which went to ex-West Virginia boss Darian DeVries Tuesday. An Evansville native, he played collegiately for DePauw and served as an assistant at Evansville and Indianapolis.
Under Brownell, the Tigers have become consistent hoops winners. They've made five NCAA tournaments, and reached the Sweet 16 in 2018 and Elite Eight in 2024. Brownell has become far and away the school's winningest coach with 292 victories.
This year, Clemson went 27–6 with wins over then-No. 4 Kentucky on Dec. 3 and then-No. 2 Duke on Feb. 8.