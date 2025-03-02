Coin Flip Determines SEC Top Seed After South Carolina, Texas Tie Atop Standings
This season, South Carolina and Texas played 16 SEC women's basketball games apiece. Both teams won 15 of those games, and they split the games they played against each other on Jan. 12 and Feb. 9.
The situation necessitated an extraordinary event. On Sunday, a coin flip at halftime of No. 7 LSU's game against Ole Miss determined which team between the Gamecocks and Longhorns is the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament—and which is the No. 2.
South Carolina won the coin flip, and will be the top seed when the tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. The Gamecocks are the event's two-time defending champions, while Texas won the Big 12 tournament last year.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, for her part, was no fan of the coin flip.
“I would say imagine if it was football and it’s a coin flip, not for who gets the ball first but who gets the first seeding in the national championship,” Staley told reporters via Wes Mitchell of Gamecock Central. “Imagine. Now, I’m not trying to throw the commissioner under the bus by any means. It has been a part of the tiebreakers since as long as I’ve been in the SEC, and that’s what it is. It’s unfortunate it’s coming down to that.”