Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Claim About Cooper Flagg's NBA Greatness
Colin Cowherd is never one to shy away from a bold opinion and he brought one to the table on Thursday.
The Fox Sports 1 host claimed Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg will be the best NBA player the school has produced.
"They've had 90 guys in the NBA. I think Cooper Flagg's going to be their best NBA player ever," Cowherd said.
That is big-time bold. Duke has produced a ton of NBA guys, and the list includes stars like Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and even young All-Star Paolo Banchero.
Flagg has had a brilliant freshman season and is the favorite to win National Player of the Year. A first-team All-American and the ACC Player of the Year, Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 rebounds during the 2024-25 campaign.
He's a fantastic player but the best Duke has ever produced? That's a tall task. We'll check back in 15 years and see if Cowherd is right.
Flagg and Duke take on Arizona Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA tournament.