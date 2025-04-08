College Basketball Fans Were Frustrated by National Title Game's Late Tipoff Time
The national championship game of the 2025 NCAA tournament tipped off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Monday night, but fans had plenty of complaints leading up to the game’s start.
College basketball fans were frustrated by the late tip-off time for the national title game, as the bout between the Houston Cougars and Florida Gators wasn't scheduled to get underway until 8:50 p.m. ET, and as is the case with virtually every North American sporting event, didn't start until a couple of minutes after that.
Comparing the Houston-Florida showdown to that of the women's final between UConn and South Carolina, which tipped off at 3:00 p.m. ET, fans couldn't help but voice their disdain for the late start for Monday's clash.
They sounded off on social media, making clear they wished the game got going a bit earlier.
Of course, the championship game of the NCAA tournament regularly has a late tip-off. Still, fans, particularly those on the East Coast, voiced their contempt for the 8:50 p.m. start time.