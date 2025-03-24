College Basketball Fans Think Maryland Got Away With a Travel on Game-Winning Shot
No. 4 Maryland took down No. 12 Colorado State in the best game of March Madness thus far on Sunday night.
For a few moments, it looked as though Colorado State had pulled out the upset. Trailing 70–68 with less than 30 seconds to play, the Rams swung the ball around to senior Jalen Lake, who drilled a three to take the lead and get the crowd going wild.
Maryland had one chance to respond. After bringing the ball in with less than five seconds to play, Terps center Derik Queen drove into the lane, stepped outside, and put the ball up off the glass.
The buzzer sounded, and the shot fell. Maryland wins, 72–71.
While it was undoubtedly a thrilling moment, it also left some fans with a bad taste in their mouth because they thought Queen got away with a travel on the play. Replays show that it is, indeed, kind of close on that charge.
Rams fans will no doubt hold on to that moment in frustration for some time as they look toward next season. That said, it’s tough to imagine a ref blowing the whistle for a travel on anything less than four steps in this particular situation.
With the win, Maryland advances to the Sweet 16, where they will face off against the Florida Gators.