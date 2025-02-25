College Basketball PA Announcer Goes Overboard With Soundboard During SWAC Game
The Prairie View A&M Panthers hosted the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday night in a matchup of SWAC teams that will not be participating in March Madness unless there is a serious Cinderella run through the conference tournament.
Despite the fact that the teams entered the game with a combined record of 7-47, absolutely no one in the William Nicks Building was going through the motions. Not just including, but especially the public address announcer who signaled every basket by the home team with what can best be described as an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.
And it worked. Not only did the Panthers win the game, 64-56, but at the very least the opposing team's social media director was driven to the brink and had no choice but to put together a supercut of every unnecessary airhorn.
With an announced crowd of 358, sometimes you have to kick it up a notch because college basketball just means more. Even if it's only February.