Cooper Flagg Found Perfect (and Lonely) Way to Spend His Monday After Final Four Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Cooper Flagg's freshman season at Duke came to a stunning end Saturday night at the Final Four.
Cooper Flagg's freshman season at Duke came to a brutal end Saturday night when the Blue Devils fell apart in the final minutes against Houston and suffered a stunning 70–67 loss at the Final Four in San Antonio.

Flagg, who had 27 points in the defeat, lived up to all of the hype in his first (and probably last) season with Duke. However, he'll probably spend some time thinking back on a key shot he missed in the final seconds of the loss. He's also probably still a bit upset over a questionable foul call that went against him in those final seconds.

Instead of preparing for a championship game on Monday, Flagg was seen back at Duke hitting golf balls on the school's driving range. Golf can help you forget about real life for a bit, so this was a good call by the 18-year-old. But it did look a bit lonely:

Flagg is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft he decides to leave Duke.

