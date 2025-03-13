Cooper Flagg, Nursing Sprained Ankle, Unlikely to Play Again in ACC Tournament
No. 2 Duke may have topped Georgia Tech 78–70 in an ACC tournament quarterfinal Thursday, but it lost its centerpiece in forward Cooper Flagg.
Flagg sprained his ankle during the contest, ending his afternoon with just two points and four rebounds. Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer confirmed the nature of the injury after the game, and told reporters including Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer that Flagg was unlikely to play again in the ACC tournament.
"I am going to have to be convinced by everybody in the locker room that he should go back and play," Scheyer said.
Flagg, who is expected to be the first pick in June's NBA draft, had to be helped off the floor and was later seen in a wheelchair.
The ACC Player of the Year is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season.
Duke is scheduled to play either North Carolina or Wake Forest in the tournament semifinals Friday.