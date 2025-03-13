SI

Cooper Flagg, Nursing Sprained Ankle, Unlikely to Play Again in ACC Tournament

The Duke forward was hurt during the Blue Devils’ win over Georgia Tech Thursday.

Patrick Andres

Cooper Flagg's status for the rest of the ACC tournament is in doubt.
Cooper Flagg's status for the rest of the ACC tournament is in doubt. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 2 Duke may have topped Georgia Tech 78–70 in an ACC tournament quarterfinal Thursday, but it lost its centerpiece in forward Cooper Flagg.

Flagg sprained his ankle during the contest, ending his afternoon with just two points and four rebounds. Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer confirmed the nature of the injury after the game, and told reporters including Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer that Flagg was unlikely to play again in the ACC tournament.

"I am going to have to be convinced by everybody in the locker room that he should go back and play," Scheyer said.

Flagg, who is expected to be the first pick in June's NBA draft, had to be helped off the floor and was later seen in a wheelchair.

The ACC Player of the Year is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season.

Duke is scheduled to play either North Carolina or Wake Forest in the tournament semifinals Friday.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball