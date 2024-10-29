Cooper Flagg Q&A: New Gatorade NIL Deal, Adjusting to Life at Duke, and Favorite College Players Ever
Cooper Flagg is as hyped a prospect as the college basketball world has seen in recent years and many eyes will be closely watching his freshman year at Duke. Flagg's profile grew even larger on Tuesday, as Gatorade announced he is the first men's college basketball player to sign an NIL deal with the brand. He joins an impressive list of stars in the NCAA sponsored by Gatorade for the upcoming season, including USC's Juju Watkins, UConn's Paige Bueckers, and Colorado's Shedur Sanders.
Flagg also joins a host of former Gatorade National Basketball Players of the Year that have become athlete representatives for the brand, such as retired women's basketball star Candace Parker, Boston Celtics All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum, WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, UConn's Bueckers, USC's Watkins and New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns.
Flagg spoke to Sports Illustrated about what it means to become part of the decorated ranks of Gatorade athletes, why he partnered with the brand, and, of course, his favorite Gatorade color. Additionally, Flagg spoke on his adjustment to Duke in its early days, his favorite college players to watch all-time, and his experience on USA Basketball's Select Team battling against Team USA's Olympic squad this summer.
Sports Illustrated: How does it feel to make history as the first-ever NCAA NIL basketball player to sign with Gatorade?
Cooper Flagg: It feels great. I feel really blessed and honored for the opportunity that has been given to me. I know for me, specifically, I’ve always drank Gatorade. Me and my brothers growing up, our mom would come back from the grocery store with a new case of Gatorade a couple times a week. That kind of connection makes it mean a little bit more. And then, partnering with a brand like Gatorade that aligns with my values, is about the right stuff, I’m really blessed and honored.
SI: What does it mean for you to join the ranks of Gatorade athletes?
CF: Again, I’m truly blessed to be joining a roster of people of such stature, such high-level names and people that have had such success, it means a lot to me. I’m really grateful for that.
SI: Is it hard to grasp that you were watching Gatorade athletes like Juju Watkins and Paige Bueckers at home quite recently and now you’re standing at their side?
CF: Watching them, they’re changing women’s sports. Being alongside them on the Gatorade roster is really cool to me and kind of surreal at the same time. Because, yeah, they’re really changing the game. It’s really cool.
SI: The most important question of the day: what's your favorite Gatorade color?
CF: I’d say Lemon Lime, with Cool Blue as my second.
SI: How are you approaching balancing opportunities like this with your basketball goals?
CF: My mental approach really comes down to taking it day by day. Staying true to who I am, where I come from, and the things that make me, me. Trying to slow down and take a deep breath, keep the main thing the main thing. I always want to stay focused on basketball. Everything else that comes with that is just blessings and things I’m grateful for.
SI: How are you adjusting to college basketball life?
CF: It’s been a big adjustment for sure. As the season is starting to ramp up, having the experience of some of the older guys like Tyrese Proctor, Mason Gillis, and Sion James who have been in the college basketball world for so long has been really helpful for me for sure. They’ve kind of taken me under their wing and given me a lot of pointers, a lot of advice. It’s just been learning from them and seeing what it takes to be prepared and to be ready, mentally and physically.
SI: The regular season doesn't kick off until November 4 but what’s the first taste of playing in front of Duke fans been like during exhibition games?
CF: It’s unreal. Everyone says it is a different experience and it’s not even something I can really describe to anybody. It’s something you have to feel when you’re out there. It’s surreal and one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.
SI: Who were your favorite college hoops players to watch growing up?
CF: Some of the first players I really remember being a big fan of was Tatum, for sure. That’s one of the first players I was really a fan of watching college hoops. Zion Williamson, too. He was really exciting to watch at Duke.
SI: So you've always been a Duke guy.
CF: [Laughs] Yeah. My family was always a big fan of Duke basketball. It was always on the TV and those were the players I liked to watch.
SI: The NBA is still a long way off but you got your first experience playing against the pros in Las Vegas this summer, facing off against the Olympic team. Was there a “welcome to the league” moment that you had when you were playing against those NBA superstars?
CF: I’d say for me it was walking into the gym for the first time. Seeing the Olympic team stretching, getting warmed up, shooting, whatever. Walking in there, I took a deep breath and to collect myself because of where I was. This is a dream of mine, to play against those types of players. It was definitely a surreal feeling, being there in that moment.