Creighton Names High Point Coach Alan Huss As Greg McDermott's Successor
Creighton men's basketball hired High Point coach Alan Huss to Greg McDermott's coaching staff on Thursday with intentions to make Huss the coach-in-waiting for when McDermott chooses to retire, the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported.
The plan, as Goodman states, is for Huss to be on the team to ease the transition for whenever McDermott decides to officially retire. It's expected for the long-time coach to step away after the next season or after two seasons. McDermott currently holds a 350–171 coaching record at Creighton.
Huss previously served as an assistant coach under McDermott at Creighton from 2017-23 before he took the head coaching position at High Point. Huss also played for the Bluejays from 1997-2001.
Huss just led High Point to its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history after the team won the Big South tournament title. They ended up losing in the first round to Purdue. Over the course of two seasons at High Point, Huss finishes with a 56-15 coaching record.
Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 10 times under McDermott, including this past season. The Bluejays upset Louisville in the first round, but then fell to Auburn in the second round.