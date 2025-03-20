Creighton Player's Baby Is the First Breakout Star of the 2025 NCAA Tournament
The Creighton Blue Jays and Louisville Cardinals had the honor of playing in the first game of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament on CBS and it didn't take long for a star to emerge.
Creighton was on fire early as they jumped out to a 49-34 lead at halftime thanks to some incredibly hot shooting. Senior Steven Ashworth scored 13 points in the first half and earned himself an interview as the teams headed to the locker rooms for intermission.
Not that he was the real star. That would be his son, Tommy Jay Ashworth. That's right, Ashworth's nine-month old baby was in the stands wearing noise canceling and cheering his little heart out. Considering all Louisville fans had to offer was a Chucky doll, baby Ashworth was a welcome distraction from the game.
Ashworth looking like a fully formed adult was one of the first things to stick out to anyone during this year's tournament. The fact that he has a wife, Peyton, who is named after the quarterback, and a baby will only make his legend grow. If Creighton makes a run, expect to see a lot more of them before the month is over.