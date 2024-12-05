Unranked Creighton Hands No. 1 Kansas Its First Loss of the Season
Creighton delivered quite the upset on Wednesday night by beating No. 1 Kansas 76–63. It was the Jayhawks' first loss of the season, and it came at the hands of an unranked, out-of-conference opponent. What a huge win for the Bluejays.
Kansas's leading average scorer Hunter Dickinson, who's in his second season with the Jayhawks after three seasons with Michigan, was held to just six points vs. Creighton, his lowest total so far this season.
Creighton guard Pop Isaacs shined for the Bluejays as he put up 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win. He made six three-pointers in the process.
Luckily for Creighton fans, the game was played at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, so the crowd full of blue stormed the court as time expired. It was a massive win for the now 6–3 Bluejays, and they got to celebrate accordingly. The scene was electric.
Fans couldn't believe Creighton dominated over Kansas like they did on Wednesday night. Take a look at some of the social media reaction.