Darian DeVries's Son Expected to Transfer From West Virginia to Indiana
Darian DeVries was introduced as Indiana's new head basketball coach on Wednesday, and the Hoosiers are expecting another piece of good news soon.
On the day his father took the Indiana job, West Virginia's Tucker DeVries entered the transfer portal and is now expected to also wind up at Indiana.
Tucker DeVries starred at Drake for three seasons under his father, then transferred to West Virginia when Darian took the head job there before in 2024. A shoulder injury limited Tucker to only eight games during the 2024-25 campaign, so he is expected to receive a medical redshirt.
DeVries was the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year in 2023 and 2024 and was an honorable mention for All-American honors in 2024. In his eight games at West Virginia, DeVries averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game. He shot an eye-popping 47.3% from three-point range as well. That followed a phenomenal final season at Drake when he averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
While Darian DeVries attempts to build his roster at Indiana for the 2025-26 season, he already has a cornerstone piece arriving soon.