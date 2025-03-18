Indiana Hires Darian DeVries As Next Men's Basketball Coach
Indiana has its next head men's basketball coach.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the Hoosiers are in hot pursuit of West Virginia's Darian DeVries, as they look to bring the 49-year-old with deep Midwestern roots to Bloomington. Soon after, the university confirmed DeVries had been hired.
The 2024-25 season was DeVries's first in charge of the Mountaineers and he led them to a 19-13 record, a dramatic turnaround from a team that went 9-23 during the 2023-24 campaign. West Virginia's NCAA tournament snub created a ton of controversy.
Prior to his season in Morgantown, DeVries spent six seasons as the head coach at Drake, where he turned the Bulldogs into a force in the Missouri Valley Conference. Overall, he posted a 150-55 (.732) record, won one conference title, two conference tournaments, and reached the NCAA tournament three times. Drake went 55-15 in DeVries's final two seasons on campus.
Indiana is hiring DeVries after four seasons with Mike Woodson in charge. The former Indiana All-American struggled to get the program moving forward, as the Hoosiers went 82-53 (.607) on Woodson's watch and missed the NCAA tournament in each of the past two seasons.
At Indiana, DeVries would inherit a program that has failed to reach the NCAA tournament in seven of the past nine years. Indiana has the fan support, facilities and NIL resources of a top program, but has failed to capitalize over the last decade.
The pieces are there for a quick turnaround at Indiana if DeVries winds up being the right guy.