Dawn Staley Signed a South Carolina Fan's Baby After Gamecocks Clinched Final Four
Dawn Staley has her South Carolina squad back in the Final Four and one young fan has quite the souvenir to celebrate.
The defending national champion Gamecocks beat Duke 54–50 on Sunday in the Elite Eight to secure a fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four. After the game, Staley signed autographs for fans, including one on the bottom of a baby's pants.
Why wouldn't you want a coach signing your baby's clothing? I see nothing wrong here.
The Gamecocks trailed the Blue Devils 42–38 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored them 16–8 to secure a victory and advance. South Carolina improved to 34–3 on the season.
Staley's team entered the tournament as the No. 2 ranked team in the country behind UCLA. The Bruins also advanced on Sunday with a 72–65 win over LSU.
Last season the Gamecocks went 38–0 and defeated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game.