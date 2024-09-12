Dawn Staley Will Appear on ESPN's 'College GameDay' for LSU-South Carolina Game
ESPN's College GameDay will bring on reigning NCAA women's basketball champion coach Dawn Staley as this week's guest picker.
The popular ESPN show will travel to South Carolina's campus as LSU faces the Gamecocks in an SEC showdown. Staley will speak with the hosts and make picks for the biggest games in college football this weekend. South Carolina plays the Tigers at 12 p.m. ET in Columbia, S.C.
Staley's national championship-winning women's basketball team will sign autographs for fans ahead of her appearance on College GameDay. The national champions will also be honored on the field during halftime of the football game.
It's the first time GameDay has returned to South Carolina's campus since the 2014 season.
Staley has coached the Gamecocks women's basketball team since the 2008 season. She's led them to three national titles—in 2017, '22 and '24. Staley has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year each of the past three seasons.
South Carolina will tip off its 2024–25 season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Michigan.