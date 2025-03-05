SI

Dayton Mounts Huge Comeback After Dave Chappelle Shows Up at Halftime

Coincidence? Maybe.

Kyle Koster

Dave Chappelle with the Dayton Flyers.
Dave Chappelle with the Dayton Flyers. / David Jablonski on X
In this story:

Dayton and Saint Louis squared off in a crucial Atlantic 10 matchup at UD Arena on Tuesday night. The Billikens built up a 13-point lead at halftime. Then comedian Dave Chappelle showed up and changed the entire vibe. Perhaps sparked by the surprise appearance, the Flyers got hot and fought their way to a 75-67 victory.

Chappelle met the victorious side after the game and—just as he had done with fans—posed for a few photos.

David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News reports that this was the first time Chappelle had been to the arena and that he expressed interest in coming back.

If that's the case, the First Four in a few weeks presents a perfect opportunity.

Chappelle lives about 20 minutes away from the arena so it's sort of surprising that this was his first trip in but better late than never. It seems like his presence took things to another level.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/College Basketball