Dayton Mounts Huge Comeback After Dave Chappelle Shows Up at Halftime
Dayton and Saint Louis squared off in a crucial Atlantic 10 matchup at UD Arena on Tuesday night. The Billikens built up a 13-point lead at halftime. Then comedian Dave Chappelle showed up and changed the entire vibe. Perhaps sparked by the surprise appearance, the Flyers got hot and fought their way to a 75-67 victory.
Chappelle met the victorious side after the game and—just as he had done with fans—posed for a few photos.
David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News reports that this was the first time Chappelle had been to the arena and that he expressed interest in coming back.
If that's the case, the First Four in a few weeks presents a perfect opportunity.
Chappelle lives about 20 minutes away from the arena so it's sort of surprising that this was his first trip in but better late than never. It seems like his presence took things to another level.