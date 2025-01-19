SI

Dayton Wins Overtime Game With Incredible Half-Court Alley-Oop

The Flyers won a key game in A-10 play with a highlight reel finish in overtime.

Mike McDaniel

Anthony Grant and the Dayton Flyers captured a huge A-10 win on a highlight reel finish.
The Dayton Flyers started Atlantic 10 conference play with a 1-3 record and desperately needed a victory heading into Saturday's contest with the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers.

It's not always pretty, and sometimes winning league games requires overtime. But it's all good as long as you come out on the other side with a win, especially if it features a highlight play to capture the victory.

On Saturday afternoon with the game tied at 81 following a layup from Ramblers junior guard Jalen Quinn with three seconds left in overtime, Flyers guard Malachi Smith took the inbounds pass with time waning, rushed up to the half-court line and saw teammate Amael L'Etang wide open under the basket. Smith threw a perfect half-court alley-oop pass to L'Etang, who finished with a layup to earn the Flyers a much-needed overtime victory.

Dayton improved to 12-6 on the season, and 2-3 in A-10 play. As for Loyola-Chicago, they fell to 11-7 and 2-3 in conference play.

