Drake’s Bennett Stirtz Made an Absurd Running Three-Pointer Off One Leg vs. Missouri
Drake came into the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament with a 30–3 record. After winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, that was good enough to earn them a No. 11 seed and a date with No. 6 Missouri, one of the many SEC teams to make the tournament.
It didn't take long for America to get to know Drake point guard Bennett Stirtz who was the leading scorer in the game. With the shot clock running down and just under nine minutes remaining in the game, Stirtz made what will almost definitely be one of the silliest shots of the tournament.
After crossing over right to left against a defender, he shot a running three pointer off one leg. It was ridiculous. It was also his third three of the game on just as many attempts.
Stirtz was the MVC player of the year. After seeing him play on this stage it's not much of a surprise.