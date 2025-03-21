SI

Drake’s Bennett Stirtz Made an Absurd Running Three-Pointer Off One Leg vs. Missouri

Stephen Douglas

Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz sizes up a Missouri defender in the NCAA tournament.
Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz sizes up a Missouri defender in the NCAA tournament.
Drake came into the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament with a 30–3 record. After winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, that was good enough to earn them a No. 11 seed and a date with No. 6 Missouri, one of the many SEC teams to make the tournament.

It didn't take long for America to get to know Drake point guard Bennett Stirtz who was the leading scorer in the game. With the shot clock running down and just under nine minutes remaining in the game, Stirtz made what will almost definitely be one of the silliest shots of the tournament.

After crossing over right to left against a defender, he shot a running three pointer off one leg. It was ridiculous. It was also his third three of the game on just as many attempts.

Stirtz was the MVC player of the year. After seeing him play on this stage it's not much of a surprise.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

