Drake Fans Hilariously Chant 'Overrated SEC' As Bulldogs Take Down Missouri
The No. 11 Drake Bulldogs pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, defeating No. 6 Missouri 67–57. The Bulldogs held control for much of the game and maintained the lead to earn their first NCAA Tournament victory in over 50 years since 1971.
The underdog Drake, members of the Missouri Valley Conference, defeated not only a team with the higher seed, but a power-four school. Drake fans in the Wichita, Kans. crowd ensured they made it known, chanting "overrated SEC" in the waning seconds of the game.
The SEC saw a record 14 of their 16 men's basketball teams make the NCAA tournament this year, including Missouri, breaking the Big East's previous record of 11 teams making the tournament in one season in 2011. For comparison, Drake is the only team in their conference to have made the tournament.
Though Drake got the best of their SEC foe on Thursday, the SEC has done decently well in the first round of the tournament so far. Of the teams that have played, Missouri, Texas, and Georgia are the only ones that lost. Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all picked up first-round wins, while Mississippi State, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, and Oklahoma each play on Friday.