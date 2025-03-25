SI

Drake Star Bennett Stirtz to Enter Transfer Portal, Follow Ben McCollum to Iowa

Karl Rasmussen

Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz shoots the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz shoots the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Just days after Iowa announced that former Drake head coach Ben McCollum would be taking over as the program's next head coach, one of his former players appears set to follow him to Iowa City.

Drake guard Bennett Stirtz is set to enter the transfer portal and intends to join the Hawkeyes alongside McCollum, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Stirtz, a junior, has one year remaining of college eligibility. In 2024-25, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting at a 49.8% clip from the field and 39.5% from three-point range.

It's a huge get for the Hawkeyes after the team limped to a 7-13 record in conference play this year and missed the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season.

During Drake's two-game run in March Madness, Stirtz scored 21 points in each game and hit a total of five threes, helping lift his team to an upset win over Missouri in the first round before falling to Texas Tech in the round of 32.

