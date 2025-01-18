Duke-Boston College Ticket Prices Skyrocket Ahead of Cooper Flagg Homecoming
Duke guard Cooper Flagg is making his long-awaited return to home this weekend as the Blue Devils are set to visit Boston College on Saturday night.
Flagg was the No. 1 high school player in the country last season and grew up in Newport, Maine. Given that, tickets to see his New England homecoming are not cheap.
As shared by the Boston Herald's Zack Cox, the ticket map at the Eagles' Conte Forum for Saturday is staggering. The current get-in price on Gametime is $140—with tickets going for as high as $2,094 (!).
For context, you can get into a majority of Boston College's remaining home games this season for as little as $1.
In his first season in Durham, N.C., Flagg leads Duke in all five major statistical categories on a per-game basis. Through 17 games, he's first in points (18.7), rebounds (8.2), assists (4.1) steals (1.5), and blocks (1.2). The Blue Devils are also 15-2 and ranked No. 3 in the country.
Not bad for an 18-year-old true freshman.