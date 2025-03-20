One Stat From Duke Coach Jon Scheyer’s HS Hoops Career Is So Ridiculous
Long before Jon Scheyer got the Duke head coaching job, he was making buckets during his high school hooping days at Glenbrook North in his home state of Illinois.
This year, Scheyer will be looking to lead his alma mater to its first NCAA championship since he took over three seasons ago, with Duke set to face off in a first-round matchup against Mount St. Mary's Friday afternoon.
Scheyer's Blue Devils are one of the most talked-about teams in March in part due to their sheer dominance (they've only dropped one game since the start of 2025) and in part due to the emergence of star freshman Cooper Flagg.
Ahead of the team's highly anticipated title run, Scheyer's high school basketball résumé has resurfaced on social media, and fans are taking notice of some of his old jaw-dropping stats.
Among them are: Scheyer averaged 32.0 points per game as a senior, was a three-time All-State selection, finished with 3,034 career points and most incredibly of all, he once scored 21 points in 75 seconds.
Yes, you read that right. While footage of his remarkable feat is hard to find—there are some clips of his performance here—Scheyer's peers and rivals have since confirmed this fact. It's an achievement that will forever live on in Glenbrook North High School lore and arguably sets him apart from other NCAA tournament coaches.
Scheyer went on to enjoy a successful four-year stint at Duke where he won one NCAA title in his senior campaign. The farthest the Blue Devils have gone in the NCAA tournament under Scheyer is the Elite Eight last year, when Duke got knocked out by DJ Burns and NC State in a wild upset.