Duke's Cooper Flagg Throws Down Potential Dunk of the Year on Fast Break vs. Pitt
There isn't much that Cooper Flagg can't do on a basketball court.
The 6' 9" Duke freshman, who is a favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils. He's starting to round into form as ACC play begins, with 24 points in three of his last four contests.
Flagg should be one of the central figures of college basketball during the long road to March. He gave fans a serious look at his athleticism on Tuesday night, with a ferocious fast-break dunk early in the second half against Pitt.
After stealing a Pitt entry pass, Flagg took it the entire length of the court before putting seven-foot center Guillermo Diaz Graham on a poster.
Flagg's slam was quickly declared dunk of the year by a number of viewers on social media
If this was Dunk of the Year (and it came shortly after a candidate in the NBA category by LeBron James), Flagg's teammate Sion James should be up for Reaction of the Year right alongside him.
Flagg could be on his way towards another 20+ point game. The high-flying freshman from Maine has 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting midway through the second half, second only to teammate Kon Knueppel in the game.
Duke leads 58–43 with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.