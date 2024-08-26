Duke Phenom Cooper Flagg Signs New Balance Shoe Deal
Duke commit Cooper Flagg—the top-rated college recruit and virtual lock to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft—has inked a shoe deal with New Balance, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojanarowski.
New Balance has a factory in Skowhegan, Maine, a mere 25 miles from Flagg's hometown of Newport.
"The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me," Flagg told ESPN. "That makes this really different and special. My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It's a perfect fit."
New Balance put out their own ad on the heels of this news that features Flagg shooting around on a driveway court much like the one made famous in Father of the Bride and then reading the newspaper.
New Balance, though not in the same company as Nike, Adidas or others in the signature shoe space, has existing deals with several young athletes, including Coco Gauff, Tyrese Maxey and Quincy Wilson.