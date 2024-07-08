Duke's Cooper Flagg Was Turning Heads With His Play at Team USA Practice
Team USA is finalizing its preparations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which get underway in late July.
As the team continues to practice and build chemistry, they have been scrimmaging against some of the nation's top up-and-coming talent—the USA Basketball men's Select Team
Among the formidable rising stars on the Select Team is none other than prized Duke recruit Cooper Flagg, who turned heads with his play against some of the NBA's biggest and most renowned talents.
Flagg impressed in both Sunday and Monday's scrimmage sessions, throwing down some impressive dunks and making some flashy passes against stars such as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Lakers forward LeBron James and more.
At just 17 years old, Flagg offered basketball fans a glimpse of what's to come when he takes the court as a freshman for the Blue Devils and eventually lands in the NBA, where he is already projected as a future No. 1 pick.
Flagg was heralded as a five-star recruit the No. 1 player in high school basketball's class of 2024 by 247 Sports. He played at Montverde Academy in Florida, where he became a viral sensation for throwing down big dunks and showcasing his all-around skill set.
Now, he seems totally unfazed by the opportunity to compete with the biggest names in the sport. Flagg even brought out a dazzling behind-the-back pass in order to find a teammate at the basket.
Although he won't be suiting up with Team USA this year in Paris, if he continues at his current trajectory, it won't be long until Flagg has earned the opportunity to represent his country at a future Olympics.