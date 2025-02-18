Duke Forward Maliq Brown Out Indefinitely After Dislocating Shoulder
Duke forward Maliq Brown suffered an injury during the first half of Monday night's 80–62 win over Virginia. It was later determined that Brown dislocated his left shoulder and will be out indefinitely.
This is a "big loss" for the Blue Devils, as coach Jon Scheyer said after the game, since Brown has become a major player off the bench for Duke since transferring from Syracuse this season.
Brown did not re-enter Monday's game after suffering the injury Scheyer did note that Brown will have imaging done on Monday night in order to determine a potential timeline for the forward to return.
As of now, it's likely Brown will miss Duke's matchup vs. Illinois at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. And, of course, the' worst case scenario would be for Brown to not be able to return this season at all and miss the NCAA tournament in March.
In 20 games this season, Brown is averaging 2.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.