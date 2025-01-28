Duke Freshman Threw Up on Court During Key Moment vs. NC State
Duke freshman Khaman Maluach has likely felt better.
On Monday night during a tense clash with NC State, the star 7'2" center lost his lunch—and probably dinner—on the court late in the second half.
With 4:25 remaining, Maluach tried to get position on the offensive end of the floor as teammate Cooper Flagg began to drive into the lane. That's where things went wrong. Maluach stopped, put his hand to his mouth, and let loose, throwing up profusely near the baseline, before lying down on the court.
Here's video of the play, Maluach is on the right block.
Below is close up, if you're into that sort of thing.
ESPN, in what was perhaps an ill-advised decision, showed a slo-mo replay of the incident.
A legitimate team had to rush out with towels and a trash can to clean everything up.
It's hard not to feel bad for Maluach, as we've all been there. He's had a solid freshman season to this point, averaging 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Unfortunately, he's going to be remembered for what happened on Monday night.
Duke wound up pulling out the win, 74-64.