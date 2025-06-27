Duke Joins Elite NBA Draft History With Entire Starting 5 Selected

Only 2 other teams have had their ENTIRE starting lineup (most used starting 5) picked in the same NBA Draft:



2012 Kentucky:

(M. Teague, D. Lamb, M. Kidd-Gilchrist, T. Jones, Anthony Davis)



2006 UConn:

(M. Williams, Rudy Gay, D. Brown, J. Boone, H. Armstrong) pic.twitter.com/IGKR4sGBqD