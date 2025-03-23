Jon Scheyer Has Hilarious Rebuke to Players Who Doubt His Past Basketball Abilities
In 2010, guard Jon Scheyer—13 years away from being named Duke's head coach—was one of the best players in the country (at least one metric, win shares, says he was the best player).
He averaged 18.2 points per game and led the ACC in three-point percentage (.383) and free-throw percentage (.878). He was All-American, All-ACC, All-Tournament and All-Region. He drained five three-pointers in both the Elite Eight against Baylor and Final Four against West Virginia.
On Sunday, when Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor matched Scheyer with his second straight NCAA tournament outing with five or more three-pointers against the Bears, Scheyer used the opportunity to boost his ego.
"Say that again because they don't think I can play at all," Scheyer told a reporter who mentioned the two players' shared bit of history. "Can you say that one more time?"
Proctor, an All-ACC performer this season, chuckled.
"It feels great. Everyone's been calling (Scheyer by his Chicago-area high school nickname) White Mike for the past two weeks, but I'm just proud of our group and proud of the way we came out and responded in the second half," Proctor said.