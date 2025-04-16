Duke Star and Projected Top 10 Pick Kon Knueppel Makes NBA Draft Decision
Duke freshman Kon Knueppel will forgo the rest of his college eligibility and declare for the NBA draft, he announced on social media on Wednesday.
Knueppel is the second Duke star behind projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg who is expected to be drafted in the Top 10. Knueppel was the Blue Devils' second-highest scorer behind Flagg, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game through 39 contests.
"Forever a Blue Devil. Taking the Brotherhood with me to the next chapter. #NBADraft," Knueppel posted.
The Milwaukee, Wis., native had a successful freshman year as he was named to the ACC All-Freshman team and All-ACC Second Team. Knueppel was also named the ACC tournament MVP after Flagg missed some of the tournament with an ankle injury. His 63 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists in three games helped Duke win the conference title. The Blue Devils fell short in the NCAA tournament, though, as they lost to Houston in the Final Four.
In Chris Mannix's first NBA mock draft, he has Knueppel being selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 9 pick.