Duke’s Jon Scheyer Had Too Much Fun Celebrating With Team After Winning ACC Tittle
For the second time in three years, the Duke Blue Devils are ACC champions. Jon Scheyer's squad took down the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday evening, overcoming the absence of Cooper Flagg in order to secure the program's 23rd ACC title.
After the game, Scheyer and the rest of the Blue Devils squad were fired up, and they popped (water) bottles in celebration of the victory.
With Flagg sidelined by an injury, the trio of Tyrese Proctor, Sion James and Kon Kneuppel stepped up and handled the bulk of the load offensively. The three combined for 52 points and eight threes in the 72–63 win.
The locker room celebrations couldn't get underway until Proctor arrived, however, as the junior guard was held up by a postgame interview. When he got to the locker room, mayhem ensued.
Next up for Scheyer and Co. is the NCAA tournament, which they figure to enter as a No. 1 seed. Whether or not Flagg is available will be a big factor in their ability to win it all, but they proved during the ACC tournament that they're more than capable of competing with top teams even in his stead.