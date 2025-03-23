Duke’s Tyrese Proctor Makes Wild NCAA Tournament History With Near-Perfect Shooting
The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils sure looked like potential champions on Sunday in their second-round rout of No. 9 Baylor.
While Cooper Flagg is still undeniably the biggest star Duke has, it was guard Tyrese Proctor who shined brightest against the Bears.
Proctor put up a game-leading 25 points from the floor against Baylor, including shooting 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. Proctor was particularly sharp down the stretch as the Blue Devils put the game entirely out of reach.
At one point, the commentary team could only celebrate as Proctor put up yet another perfect jumper.
Proctor now has 13 made threes through just two games of March Madness action—more than any Duke player in tournament history.
He also became the first Duke player to hit five threes in back-to-back tournament games since 2010. The last player to accomplish the feat? Current Duke head coach Jon Scheyer.
With their 89–66 win over Baylor, Duke advances to the Sweet 16 where they will face off against the winner of Sunday night’s game between No. 5 Oregon and No. 4 Arizona. If the Blue Devils’ performance against the Bears was any indication, they plan on making quite a run this tournament.