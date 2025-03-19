Ed DeChellis Retires From Coaching Navy Basketball After 14 Seasons
Ed DeChellis, the longtime Navy basketball coach, is retiring after 14 years leading the Midshipmen. DeChellis took over the Navy job in 2011 and won 196 games at the school, including two 20-win seasons.
DeChellis has been a head coach since 1996. He spent seven seasons at East Tennessee State and took the Buccaneers to the NCAA tournament in 2003. Then he took the job at Penn State where he originally began his coaching career in the early 80's.
In a statement on the Navy athletic department's website, DeChellis thanked the school and wished them luck in the future.
"The Naval Academy represents a set of timeless values that form the bedrock of our nation," said DeChellis. "I am proud to have played a small role in advancing those values through sport. I owe a debt of gratitude to all of the players that placed their trust in me and to the talented coaches and other staff members that worked along side me to help each of our players reach their full potential on and off the court. This program has a bright future and Kim and I look forward to cheering for the Midshipmen in years to come!"
DeChellis retires with a career record of 415-461. He took East Tennessee and Penn State to the NCAA tournament and won the NIT with the Nittany Lions in 2009.