ESPN Announcer Had Weird Comment About Cooper Flagg’s Parents After Duke Star’s Injury
The No. 1-ranked Duke men's basketball team suffered a major scare in Thursday's win over Georgia Tech when Cooper Flagg went down with an ankle injury and didn't return to action. The freshman star twisted his left ankle after coming down with a rebound and had to be helped back to the locker room in a wheelchair.
Flagg later returned to the bench with his ankle taped up, but he didn't play in the second half and his status for the rest of the ACC tournament is not yet known.
ESPN announcer Cory Alexander made a weird statement about Flagg's parents moments after the injury, saying: "You can see, of course, tremendous concern on the faces of Ralph and Kelly Flagg, Cooper's parents ... but I can tell you one thing, they are most concerned about the Blue Devils winning this game."
You have to believe they were probably most concerned about their son's health and not how Duke would fare in the the ACC tournament quarterfinal game. Especially since the injury could affect his future not only with the Blue Devils, but beyond.
Hopefully the injury won't derail Flagg's freshman season too much, especially with the NCAA tournament coming up.