SI

ESPN Announcer Had Weird Comment About Cooper Flagg’s Parents After Duke Star’s Injury

Andy Nesbitt

Cooper Flagg's parents were at Thursday's Duke-Georgia Tech ACC tournament quarterfinal.
Cooper Flagg's parents were at Thursday's Duke-Georgia Tech ACC tournament quarterfinal. / @ESPN

The No. 1-ranked Duke men's basketball team suffered a major scare in Thursday's win over Georgia Tech when Cooper Flagg went down with an ankle injury and didn't return to action. The freshman star twisted his left ankle after coming down with a rebound and had to be helped back to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Flagg later returned to the bench with his ankle taped up, but he didn't play in the second half and his status for the rest of the ACC tournament is not yet known.

ESPN announcer Cory Alexander made a weird statement about Flagg's parents moments after the injury, saying: "You can see, of course, tremendous concern on the faces of Ralph and Kelly Flagg, Cooper's parents ... but I can tell you one thing, they are most concerned about the Blue Devils winning this game."

You have to believe they were probably most concerned about their son's health and not how Duke would fare in the the ACC tournament quarterfinal game. Especially since the injury could affect his future not only with the Blue Devils, but beyond.

Hopefully the injury won't derail Flagg's freshman season too much, especially with the NCAA tournament coming up.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Basketball