Exclusive Report Shares New Details on Jontay Porter Gambling Ring, Unusual College Wagers
The gambling ring involved in the Jontay Porter scandal is being investigated for allegedly wagering on at least nine men’s college basketball games across the last two seasons, Sports Illustrated reports Tuesday.
According to new reporting from SI’s Pat Forde and Michael Rosenberg, federal and NCAA authorities are investigating the links between the known scheme involving Porter, the former Toronto Raptors player, and the unusual wagering at the college level flagged by gambling watchdogs.
Porter, after admitting to pulling himself out of performances to allow prop bets on his “under” lines to hit, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is awaiting sentencing.
The investigation, first reported on by SI in January, involves unusual wagering on at least five college teams. Games involving three schools—Temple, North Carolina A&T and Eastern Michigan—are under scrutiny from federal investigators and the NCAA. The number of schools under investigation is expected to rise.
The gambling ring “is suspected of making bets via proxies on multiple college contests,” according to SI sources.
In March, 2024, SI reported a gambling watchdog alerted unusual activity on a Temple men’s basketball game. In October, former Temple player Hysier Miller was dismissed by Virginia Tech after the investigation into his former team was made public. Earlier this month, three schools were identified in the alleged game-fixing scheme.
A number of arrests have been made involving the gambling ring. An arrest last month left what the Justice Department believes is just one unidentified co-conspirator of six involved in the Porter scheme.
Shane Hennen was arrested in January after four alleged co-conspirators—Timothy McCormack, Mahmud Mollah, Long Phi “Bruce” Pham and Ammar Awawdeh—were arrested in the Porter scandal.
Awawdeh was indicted by a grand jury for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery. McCormack, Mollah and Pham pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. Hennen has not been charged because the Justice Department delayed filing an indictment while Hennen negotiates a plea.
Marves Fairley has been identified as a possible co-conspirator by SI’s reporting, but has not been charged nor publicly identified by authorities.
SI’s full report details Hennen’s arrest and background, as well as his possible ties to Fairley.