Fairfield Nails Near-Full Court Buzzer Beater to Complete Upset of Marist
The Fairfield Stags welcomed the Marist Red Foxes to Connecticut's Leo D. Mahoney Arena on Thursday night, and proceeded to pull off an incredible upset in dramatic fashion.
With the game tied at 56–56 and just over a second left on the clock, Marist missed two free throws, and Fairfield's Deon Perry made them pay. The guard took the inbound pass, heaved it from the opposite three-point line, and swished it, sealing the 59-56 victory.
Bang.
Perry finished the contest as the Stags' leading scorer, pouring in 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting. The win brings Fairfield to 9–14 on the season and gave them their first victory in February. They'll take on Sacred Heart on Saturday.
The loss for Marist was just their fourth of the season and brings them to 16–4 on the campaign. They're back at it on Saturday against Iona.