Out-of-Control Fan Brawl Behind Bench Delays VCU-Saint Louis Game for Several Minutes
The St. Louis Billikens were able to get past VCU, 78-69, on Tuesday night to pull into a tie for second in the Atlantic 10 standings but the real action took place behind the Rams' bench as fans duked it out in a wild brawl that caused a delay in the action while order could be restored.
St. Louis held a 69-63 lead with 1:10 remaining in regulation when the fireworks began to fly and they continued for multiple moments while Icona Pop's "I Love It' provided the soundtrack. As far as fan fights go, this was a doozy—especially considering it took place at a college basketball game where cooler heads generally prevail.
One gentleman had the privilege of getting choked out and taking a tumble over multiple rows of seats in front of student-athletes.
Pretty eventful weeknight at the gym.
This was obviously totally uncalled for behavior because, c'mon, have some dignity and also the final minutes of basketball games already drag on and on. Incorporating a seven-minute delay so adults can conduct an impromptu Royal Rumble in the stands does not help with pace of play.