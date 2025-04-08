Fans Blasted Bad Officiating in Second Half of Houston-Florida NCAA Title Game
Houston and Florida battled in a tight national championship game Monday night but unfortunately, the 10 players on the court weren't the only factor in the outcome. Florida scored a 65-63 victory, but it wasn't without controversy.
The Cougars and Gators were engaged in a tight, back-and-forth battle, but in the second half, the officials exerted their influence. Many fans thought they went over the top.
Early in the second half, Florida had seven fouls, and Houston had just three. With the Cougars in the bonus, officials flipped the script and called Houston for a number in a row.
Officials called a total of four fouls in the first half, three on Houston and one on Florida. The second half was called completely differently and both teams wound up in the double bonus, as 26 total fouls were called after halftime. That led to complaints from fans, who were not happy.