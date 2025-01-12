Fans Loved Heartwarming Mark Pope Gesture for One Fan After Kentucky Road Win
After the Kentucky Wildcats took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 95-90 on Saturday to improve to 13-3 on the season, coach Mark Pope made sure to acknowledge the road contingency of Kentucky basketball fans in attendance, meeting several after the game and taking pictures.
One Kentucky fan on-site took to social media to share what he called the "best thing" about Pope's time with the fans. The head coach noticed one person in blue that couldn't get down to court level because he was in a wheelchair. To make sure he didn't miss out, Pope walked up to greet him, pulled up a chair and sat to chat with him for a bit.
Pope, the fan and the person with him all took a picture as well, as can be seen in the video Adam Townsend captured and shared.
Just an awesome moment that college basketball fans absolutely loved:
Pure class.