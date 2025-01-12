SI

Fans Loved Heartwarming Mark Pope Gesture for One Fan After Kentucky Road Win

Pope spent time with a special fan after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State.

Josh Wilson

Pope speaks with a fan after a Kentucky win.
Pope speaks with a fan after a Kentucky win. / Screengrab / @Adamdtownsend33 on X
In this story:

After the Kentucky Wildcats took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 95-90 on Saturday to improve to 13-3 on the season, coach Mark Pope made sure to acknowledge the road contingency of Kentucky basketball fans in attendance, meeting several after the game and taking pictures.

One Kentucky fan on-site took to social media to share what he called the "best thing" about Pope's time with the fans. The head coach noticed one person in blue that couldn't get down to court level because he was in a wheelchair. To make sure he didn't miss out, Pope walked up to greet him, pulled up a chair and sat to chat with him for a bit.

Pope, the fan and the person with him all took a picture as well, as can be seen in the video Adam Townsend captured and shared.

Just an awesome moment that college basketball fans absolutely loved:

Pure class.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/College Basketball