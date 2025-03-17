Court Design for Final Four of Men’s NCAA Tournament Revealed With a San Antonio Flair
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four court dropped on Monday.
The Final Four will be played in San Antonio this year, and the court definitely paid homage to its host city.
The court itself is pretty basic, but the sidelines and baselines are where the creativity is showcased. On one sideline, "San Antonio" is written in black with an orange background and teal stars on both sides. The second sideline has the quote "The Road Ends Here," which is an iconic phrase in March Madness lore.
The baselines say "NCAA Men's Final Four" with giant teal stars behind it. The entire court is outlined in the teal, matching San Antonio's Final Four logo, which is seen in the middle of the court.
Take a look.
The Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, followed by the national title game being played on Monday, April 7.