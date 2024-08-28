Flau’jae Johnson’s Music Video With Lil Wayne Features Sparkling LSU Basketball Cameo
Flau'jae Johnson released a new music video this week. The single is off her new album "Best of Both Worlds", which is the same name as her podcast. It's her first release as a Roc Nation artist and her latest singled,"Came Out A Beast," features Lil Wayne and the music video heavily blends both worlds in her life—music and basketball.
The video starts with what has to be one of the most surprising cameos in music history. The first shot shows LSU cheerleaders, but it quickly cuts to the LSU huddle where Kim Mulkey is scolding her team. Lil Wayne later raps the line, "Diamonds be sparklin' like Coach Mulkey." This comes moments after he shouts out Joe Burrow.
Johnson also references Angel Reese and Shaquille O'Neal, which means between the two of them they hit every contemporary Louisiana State athlete except for Ben Simmons.
Johnson, who has nearly 150,000 monthly listeners on Spotify to go with 223k subscribers on YouTube, averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds a game as a freshman as LSU won the national championship. During her sophomore season she increased her averages in just about every statistical category, but LSU fell to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight. Johnson led LSU in scoring in the team's last three tournament games.