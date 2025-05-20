Florida Adds a Top Transfer Guard From SEC Rival As Gators Reload After National Title
Boogie Fland's freshman year was hampered by injury, but when healthy he impressed as a freshman for John Calipari and Arkansas. He had initially entered the 2025 NBA draft, but will instead play his sophomore collegiate season at another SEC program: reigning national champion Florida.
Fland committed to the Gators after an official visit to Gainesville, he told ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 6' 2" combo guard committed to play for Calipari at Kentucky as a blue-chip recruit out of the Bronx, ultimately flipping his committment after the coach's departure to Arkansas. He played in 21 games last season, averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from the field and 34% from three.
It was in a January game against Florida that Bland injured his thumb, costing him two months of the season. He returned in March for the NCAA tournament, but was limited to six points per game in the opening weekend wins over Kansas and St. John's, and was held scoreless in Arkansas's Sweet 16 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Now, he joins Todd Golden's guard-heavy system that made a star of Walter Clayton Jr. in 2024–25. Two other Gators senior guards—Alijah Martin and Will Richard—also averaged over 13 points per game, finishing second and third on the team in points per game.