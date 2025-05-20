SI

Florida Adds a Top Transfer Guard From SEC Rival As Gators Reload After National Title

Fland averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 assists per game a year ago.

Dan Lyons

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland dribbles during the first half against the Florida Gators.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland dribbles during the first half against the Florida Gators. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boogie Fland's freshman year was hampered by injury, but when healthy he impressed as a freshman for John Calipari and Arkansas. He had initially entered the 2025 NBA draft, but will instead play his sophomore collegiate season at another SEC program: reigning national champion Florida.

Fland committed to the Gators after an official visit to Gainesville, he told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 6' 2" combo guard committed to play for Calipari at Kentucky as a blue-chip recruit out of the Bronx, ultimately flipping his committment after the coach's departure to Arkansas. He played in 21 games last season, averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from the field and 34% from three.

It was in a January game against Florida that Bland injured his thumb, costing him two months of the season. He returned in March for the NCAA tournament, but was limited to six points per game in the opening weekend wins over Kansas and St. John's, and was held scoreless in Arkansas's Sweet 16 overtime loss to Texas Tech.

Now, he joins Todd Golden's guard-heavy system that made a star of Walter Clayton Jr. in 2024–25. Two other Gators senior guards—Alijah Martin and Will Richard—also averaged over 13 points per game, finishing second and third on the team in points per game.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/College Basketball