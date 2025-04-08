Florida’s Coaches Got Called for Costly Technical Foul in NCAA Title Game vs. Houston
Early in the second half of the national championship game between Florida and Houston, the officials gave the Florida Gators coaching staff a technical foul for jumping off the bench in reaction to a foul call on Gators guard Will Richard.
The call on the coaching staff came because multiple assistant coaches jumped off the bench and on the floor, stepping into the blue area of the championship game court.
"This has been building on the Florida sideline," CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle explained. "... Because the benches are lower based on the elevated floor, we saw a number of people pop off the bench and take a step up."
The call came less than three minutes into the second half and as Houston held a 36-30 lead over Florida. They would extend that lead to double digits before the Gators scored again.
The controversial call drew a mix of reaction from viewers tuning into the game, especially since Florida was called for a number of fouls quickly into the second half.