Florida Gulf Coast Player Throws Down Monster Poster Dunk in League Tourney
In 2013, Florida Gulf Coast introduced the college basketball world to "Dunk City"—a high-flying ethos that landed the Eagles a Sweet 16 berth as a No. 15 seed, and coach Andy Enfield a coaching gig at USC.
Twelve years later, the legend continues. On Monday evening, Florida Gulf Coast forward Keeshawn Kellman thrilled fans with an instant dunk of the year contender against Queens.
With just over 13 minutes left and his team up 46–45, Kellman drove into the lane and absolutely posterized Royals forward Jaxon Pollard. ESPN+'s camera crew cut around to fans who couldn't quite believed what they had witnessed in an Atlantic Sun quarterfinal game.
Kellman is in his second year with the Eagles, having transferred from Princeton after the 2023 season. He is averaging 13.8 points per game this season, and his .606 field-goal percentage leads his conference.
However, the numbers don't do justice to the verticality Kellman achieved Monday against Queens.