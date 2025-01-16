Florida State and Pitt Nearly Fought in the Handshake Line Over a Last-Second Dunk
The Florida State Seminoles beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 82-70 on Wednesday night in some hotly contested regular season ACC action. Florida State was able to ice the game by making nine of 10 free throws in the last 90 seconds, but it was one dunk that nearly started a brawl as the buzzer sounded.
Pitt scored with 14 seconds remaining and all FSU had to do was run out the clock, but freshman guard Daquan Davis decided to pass the ball to Malique Ewin under the basket just in time for him to get in one last dunk.
Pitt players, who are apparently very big on unwritten rules, were not happy. Panthers' guard Ishmael Leggett had words for Ewin and while coaches lined up to shake hands, discussion both continued and escalated to the point where multiple players from both sides had to be physically restrained.
Eventually FSU's players made it safely to their tunnel without any punches being thrown and Pitt players had to do the walk of shame across the court to their own locker room having both lost the game and been unable to exact revenge for those two extra points on the scoreboard.
If these teams were to meet again this season it would be during the ACC Tournament in March, so keep an eye out for that bracket. Both teams are currently 12-5 overall and 3-3 in conference play following last night's game.