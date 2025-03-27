Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson Enters Transfer Portal After Leading Nation in Scoring
Ta'Niya Latson may be on the move after a phenomenal junior season.
On Thursday, ESPN's Andraya Carter reported that Latson had entered the transfer portal after leading the nation in scoring for Florida State during the 2024–25 campaign.
A 5' 8" guard, Latson was named second-team All-American this season and has earned first-team All-ACC honors in all three of her seasons with the Seminoles. This year, she averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.
The 2024–25 campaign was the third season in which Latson averaged more than 21 points per game. She averaged 21.3 as a freshman and 21.4 as a sophomore.
Florida State finished the 2024–25 season with a 23–8 record and was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament by LSU. Latson had 30 points in that game.
The report suggests the star guard is open to returning to Florida State but is assessing her options.