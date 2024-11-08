Florida's Todd Golden Accused of Sexual Harassment, Stalking in Title IX Complaint
Florida coach Todd Golden has been accused of sexual harassment and stalking in a Title IX complaint submitted to the university on Sept. 27, according to a Friday afternoon report from Jack Meyer and Max Tucker from The Alligator.
Golden, 39, is being accused of "sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking" aimed toward students at the university.
Per Meyer and Tucker, the complaint alleges Golden would surreptitiously take pictures of women and then send them to the women.
"On allegedly more than one occasion, Golden was engaging women on Instagram by liking photos then waiting until they read the DM before un-liking the photos to avoid suspicion," Meyer and Tucker wrote.
Two women interviewed by The Alligator who requested to remain anonymous suggested that the alleged harassment was part of a pattern within the Gators' men's basketball program.
Golden is in his third year coaching Florida. He is 42-29 at the school, having taken the Gators to the NCAA men's tournament in 2024; he previously coached at San Francisco, which he took to the tournament in 2022.