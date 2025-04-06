SI

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. Becomes First Player Since Larry Bird to Hit Scoring Milestone in Final Four

Clayton popped off in the Gators' Final Four win over Auburn.

Madison Williams

Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. shoots a basket.
Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. shoots a basket. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Florida is headed to their first national championship game since 2007, and the Gators can thank star Walter Clayton Jr. for helping them reach the title game.

Clayton exploded in Saturday's Final Four 79-73 win over Auburn, finishing with 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting, His 34-point outing was the second game in a row in which Clayton totaled at least 30 points, as he scored 30 points vs. Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

With that stat line, Clayton became the first player since Larry Bird in 1979 to notch back-to-back 30-point games in the Elite Eight and Final Four, via ESPN Stats & Info. Pretty good company for Clayton to share.

Will Clayton pop off for another 30-plus point game in the national title game on Monday night? We'll see what happens, but it wouldn't be surprising based on how he's been playing in this year's NCAA tournament.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

