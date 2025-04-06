SI

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. Left Fans in Awe With Outstanding Final Four Performance

The Gators guard shined yet again to secure a spot in the national championship game.

Clayton Jr. became the first player since Larry Bird to put up 30-point performances in both the Elite Eight and Final Four. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Florida is headed to the national championship game after defeating Auburn in the Final Four on Saturday, and it's all thanks to Walter Clayton Jr.

The senior guard, who has been shining throughout the NCAA tournament, was lights-out yet again with a trip to the natty on the line. Clayton Jr. finished with 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting, making some absolutely ridiculous buckets as he flexed his full shot-making prowess against a fierce Tigers defense.

There are few things more exciting in March Madness than watching a high-scoring guard explode in the national spotlight, and Clayton Jr.'s big night left everybody watching in absolute awe.

It was a truly awesome display of basketball from Clayton Jr., and all signs point to another awe-inducing showing against whoever Florida draws for Monday night's national championship.

